Streamer Jakenbake left ‘depressed’ for Twitch’s future after meeting platform president Dan Clancy

He lacks confidence in the "out of touch" exec.

TwitchCon is where many creators get an opportunity to learn more about the direction the platform is headed, but sometimes that isn’t always a good thing.

Jakenbake, known for his IRL streams, had a chance to chat with Twitch’s president Dan Clancy over the weekend, and while one might hope such a meeting would inspire a creator, it left Jake unsettled.

“I have no problem personally with him,” Jakenbake said.

“But honestly, I don’t feel confident as a streamer on the platform with someone who is that out of touch with what the streamers need and want. Very weird. I walked away feeling depressed, seriously, sad.”

After fellow streamer Lowco posted the clip to Twitter, reaction quickly flowed in, but perhaps the most notable comments came from a former Twitch staffer who worked with Clancy. DjWHEAT posted two replies to video adding to Jake’s sentiment Clancy is a “good human,” but as far as being in tune with creators is concerned, Clancy is lacking.

“Dan once told the company he relates with creators because he was involved in drama and theatre clubs in high school,” WHEAT said.

The ex-Twitch staffer added: “He is a good human, but I never felt like he was able to relate to creators and the struggles they face through every step of their career.”

There was one area in which WHEAT strongly supported Clancy though; according to WHEAT Clancy is a “champion for transparency,” something he found “refreshing.”

That transparency was no clearer than when Clancy himself wrote the blog post by Twitch announcing that the platform is cutting special 70-30 subscription revenue share splits that it gives to some creators. Not only did he put his name on the note, but he did so nearly a year before the change was set to go into effect.

The planned revenue share changes are set to begin in June 2022.