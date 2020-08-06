StreamElements unveils $100,000 Creator Diversity Fund to provide livestreaming services to underrepresented Twitch streamers

Livestreaming services provider StreamElements revealed the Creator Diversity Fund today, a $100,000 initiative that will provide 20 content creators from underrepresented groups with professional support.

Each of the 20 Twitch partners or affiliates selected will receive $5,000 in services, which includes custom graphics and help from StreamElements’ team with maximizing engagement and monetization. The goal is to help underrepresented groups (Black, PoC, women, LGBTQIA+, those with disabilities) who are “at a disadvantage in the games industry where they deal with systemic oppression.”

Image via StreamElements

“The challenges surrounding underrepresented groups have been prevalent for a long time, whether it’s dealing with sexism, racism, or other forms of prejudice,” according to StreamElements CEO Doron Nir. “Although livestreaming is a very nascent industry, it provides the same hurdles for members of these groups.”

Aside from being a member of an underrepresented group, eligible applicants must be an active Twitch partner or affiliate who plans to stream a minimum of 20 hours a week or 80 hours a month. And a paragraph describing why you’re applying for the grant must be submitted by Aug. 14.

Winners will be awarded a design package complete with a logo, emotes, sub badges, social media headers, offline screens, stream overlays, and more. The services offered will last a full year, starting Sept. 1. The applicants selected will be notified on Aug. 31.

The esports and gaming industry recently had its #MeToo moment in June, when many women in the scene came forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct. This led Twitch to investigate and take action toward streamers accused of those behaviors.

The Black Lives Matter movement is also continuing its pursuit of equality and fighting against racially-motivated violence, especially after the death of George Floyd in May.

StreamElements hopes its work with underrepresented content creators can help them overcome potential hurdles and adversity.