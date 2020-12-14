Steam breaks all-time concurrent player record with 24.8 million users

Steam has topped its own record for most concurrent users in-game at any time.

The platform logged over 24,804,148 users today, according to Steam-tracking site SteamDB. The previous record was 24.5 million concurrent users in April.

The spike in players can be attributed to two games that have both surged in popularity over the last few days: Cyberpunk 2077 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Less than a week after launching, Cyberpunk 2077 set yet another record for the most concurrent players in a single-player game in Steam history. Although it launched with a slew of bugs and issues, players were not deterred from picking up the open-world Sci-Fi shooter, with the game recording over one million concurrent users in its first day after launch.

.@CyberpunkGame had an absolutely insane launch easily topping at over ONE million concurrent players on Steam!https://t.co/XHn9Qt58CO pic.twitter.com/bdo9DDLdru — Steam Database (@SteamDB) December 10, 2020

With Cyberpunk 2077 finally being released after a handful of delays over the past year, the game has been welcomed by players with open arms, not only breaking player records but also viewer records on Twitch.

Shortly after its release, the game broke the single-player viewing record for any game on Twitch, boasting over one million concurrent viewers.

These accolades coincide with Cyberpunk 2077 becoming the fastest-selling PC game of all time, beating out World of Warcraft’s most recent expansion Shadowlands.

Competitive shooter CS:GO recorded a huge spike in players following the release of a new operation, which saw the tactical shooter also record over one million active users in-game alongside Cyberpunk 2077.

While the game’s launch was plagued with bugs and disappointment related to the console release of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 has overall exceeded many expectations and accrued an impressive resume in less than one week.