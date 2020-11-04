Staysafetv banned on Twitch during 2020 Election stream

The streamer will be banned for 48 hours after receiving a copyright infringement.

Popular World of Warcraft streamer Staysafetv has been banned on Twitch following a recent stream covering the current United States Presidential Election.

The streamer was watching the election unfold along with his chat tuning into Fox News for their live election day coverage. This content was flagged as copyright and Staysafe’s channel has been banned for the next 48 hours.

Following this Staysafe shared a message for his viewers confirming the broadcast had got him banned and sharing that this was not the only time his channel had recently been flagged for copyrighted material.

48 hour ban for watching election coverage on Twitch. More concerningly, I got another DMCA a few months ago for playing ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent in a clip that was 2 years old – so I believe if I get another one it will be a perma-ban? Very nice @Twitch 👍 pic.twitter.com/vbzGTSfODE — StaysafeGG (@staysafegg) November 4, 2020

Staysafe said that he had recently been hit with a DMCA strike for playing 50 Cent’s hit song “In Da Club” on a clip that was two years old.

With Twitch cracking down on copyrighted content on their platform Staysafe is not alone, with hundreds of the sites partnered streamers all receiving copyright strikes earlier this year.

the Twitch DMCA bloodbath has begun, as hundreds of partnered streamers have received emails from Twitch as DMCA takedown notifications pic.twitter.com/zoIoI7Q7Xp — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 20, 2020

To assist their users Twitch has rolled out beta testing for their platform-specific music streaming service SoundTrack. This service functions much like any other music application, however, the content curated on their will exclusively be copyright free music that streamers can use on their channels without any worry of DMCA violations.

Twitch has suggested to creators that they educate themselves on copyright law as well as removing old clips and streams to ensure that their channels contain no contact that may be violating any copyright.