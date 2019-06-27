Speedrunner punched in the face 8 times at SGDQ 2019 venue

Sega and Pokémon speedrunner Kevin “Dr.Fatbody” has been assaulted at the Summer Games Done Quick 2019 venue in Minneapolis and banned from the location by the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel staff, he says.

Fatbody says a man punched him in the face eight times while he was sitting at the hotel bar without interacting with him. He said he didn’t know the man, but he had an argument with him at the hotel the night before the incident.

Dr.Fatbody@MYMUHFUCKINHOUSE on Twitter This is the guy who attacked me. Hes also selling drugs on the property

“The night before, I was coming out of the bathroom and he tapped me and said ‘look at this sea of faggots,’ to which I responded ‘don’t talk about my people like that,’” Fatbody told Dot Esports. “We then went on to exchange words and get nose to nose but nothing happened from it, and the staff of the hotel asked that I go home for the night and start fresh tomorrow.”

Fatbody said the assault happened the next night inside the hotel.

“I’m sitting at the bar, minding my own business, and he comes up, taps on my shoulder, and says ‘hey dog’ and proceeds to unload punches on my face,” Fatbody said. Then, the hotel staff kicked both him and his assailant out of the hotel and banned Fatbody from returning for the event. Even though he says he was the victim, he believes the altercation the night before was the reason the hotel staff was treating him “so poorly.”

“Despite having multiple witnesses both nights stating I wasn’t in the wrong, the second time being me literally being assaulted, these fucks have the audacity to throw me out of the hotel,” Fatbody told Dot Esports.

Fatbody has also accused his assailant of selling drugs at the venue.

He hasn’t spoken directly to a Games Done Quick staffer yet, but he said that the event organizers had no connection with his ban. It’s a restriction made by the venue, not the event. What he knows from other speedrunners is that the GDQ organizers seem to have nothing against his participation in this current or future marathons.

“To my knowledge, the staff at GDQ is in full support of me but there’s nothing that can be done to fix their decision,” Fatbody said.

Fatbody holds the world record for Tokyo Xtreme Racer 100-percent run. He had no runs scheduled for SGDQ 2019.

Dot Esports has reached out to Hilton Hotels for comments.