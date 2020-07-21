Sodapoppin issues apology video following his ban from Twitch

In this video, Soda jokes about the reasoning for his ban.

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers Sodapoppin has issued a hilarious response following his ban from the streaming platform earlier today.

In a video uploaded to YouTube titled “I’m Sorry” the streamer details why he believes he was banned and the circumstances that led to this outcome.

Beginning the video Soda thanks the viewers for taking the time to watch the video, expressing his love for some of his favourite things in life including his love for VR.

While Twitch has not made a statement on the reasoning for this ban, it is widely believed that it was due to a VR chat stream that was broadcast on July 17.

During this stream, many characters wore revealing cloths that may have broken Twitch’s sexually explicit content rules.

This reasoning is echoed in Soda’s video where he jokes that his pursuit of “female attention” inside VR was “to much sexual content going on all at once” and that he completely understands Twitch’s decision to ban him.

Soda then apologised to his family and friends, continuing to joke about what he believed was the specific reason for the ban.

In closing, Soda expressed his love for Twitch thanking the viewers for their time and attention.

One thing that is for sure, this ban does not seem to have broken Soda’s spirit. With fans hoping he will be able to stream again soon.

Twitch is yet to comment on the video or give their reasoning for this ban. Currently, Soda’s account is still banned and there is no date given on when this will change.