Sodapoppin flexes fundraising muscles with impressive charity stream

Sodapoppin embraced the season of giving yesterday with a charity stream, and as one might expect from one of the most successful content creators, he came through with a strong performance.

Using a plethora of fundraising incentives, including dying his hair pink, Soda convinced viewers to donate a total of $115,085 for One True King’s Game’s For Love charity drive. The fundraiser’s goal is to give gaming supplies to hospitalized children who could use the mental stimulation and escape that video games can provide.

While Soda admitted that he hasn’t done charity streams in a while, adding that he isn’t “a very good person,” he pushed for donations by giving his viewers numerous reasons to gift through entertaining incentives for reaching various milestones.

In fact, he told his viewers at the beginning of his stream that he couldn’t give the charity drive any reasonable estimate for how much he would raise and setting different goals was difficult. This led to a few especially notable incentives getting hit early on, like Soda dying his hair pink, which required $40,000 raised.

Other things Sodapoppin tantalized his stream with were letting them make a post to his Twitter account, promising a VR horror stream, dressing up as his girlfriend and VTuber Veibae, being nice for a full stream, and doing an IRL stream at an arcade.

While Soda’s internet went down briefly during the stream, he broadcasted for eight hours to raise money and averaged more than 20,000 viewers, according to stats provided by Streams Charts. Sodapoppin himself was among the top donors during his broadcast, giving $4,500 after pledging to give $500 anytime a viewer beat him in a video game of his choice.