Sidemen FC charity match gained millions in concurrent viewers and raises large donation

The Sidemen Charity match returned for the second consecutive year, hosting a massive influencer football game against the YouTube All-Stars in a sold-out Charlton Athletic stadium.

Amassing over 27,000 in-person fans and approximately 2.6 million live viewers on YouTube, Sidemen’s charity stream garnered attention from across the globe by featuring some of the biggest names in content creation. The match itself was a gripping clash between the two clubs, with 15 total goals being scored by the end of the match. Coming down to the wire, Miniminter’s last-minute goal ultimately handed Sidemen FC an incredible 8-7 finish.

Send off Filly for being too good, that goal was absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/Kfd5BpcdZJ — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 24, 2022

The game had no shortage of other highlights, including a stunning shot by Filly that shortly bought the YouTube All-Stars a lead. The unexpected addition of one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, IShowSpeed, may not have resulted in a goal, but Speed certainly had one of the most memorable moments of the game as he had the entire crowd on his side.

2.6m peak concurrent viewers ✅



Over £1 million raised for charity ✅



15 goals in a match ✅



Sidemen for life! — 𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙍 (@ZerkaaHD) September 24, 2022

While featuring the likes of MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI, Karl Jacobs, and more competing against each other in an unlikely game of football, the Sidemen charity also promoted and fundraised for four U.K. based charities. Split across Campaign Against Living Miserably, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, and M7 Education, the four chosen charities, Sidemen reported over £1,000,000 had been raised by the end of the event.

The second annual influencer football match saw an immensely positive reception, bringing countless creators onto the field together. Noah Beck, though part of the losing team, praised Sidemen on another successful event, raising money and creating an entertaining and widely viewed stream.

ya played a bit shite on my end and unfortunate to not get the result. BUT NEVERTHELESS i just want to thank @Sidemen and all the amazing people i’ve met here who made this all possible. additionally raised a ton of money for charity💰and scored 15 combined goals⚽️ memories🫶 — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) September 24, 2022

While featuring massive creators and memorable goals, Sidemen’s greatest accomplishment is certainly their contributions to its chosen charities.