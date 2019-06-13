Shroud says Epic Games will “save PC gaming”

If PC gaming needs a savior, Epic Games will fill that role—at least, that’s what top Twitch streamer Michael “shroud” Grzesiek thinks.



“It’s OK, Epic is going to save us,” shroud said to a viewer who said it was too bad that one game would release first on PlayStation 4 before going to other platforms. “I don’t think you guys realize how important Epic is to PC gaming. They will literally save PC gaming.”



Shroud on Epic Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by paddyweht

Shroud conceded that despite his comment, PC gaming “hasn’t gotten anywhere,” but that Epic will still help PC players to have more games to buy and play. He said that some people are mad because they think Epic only cares about Fortnite, the company’s hit game at the moment. “People are not used to change, I guess,” shroud said.



Epic is investing heavily in its online games marketplace, the Epic Games Store. It’s started rivaling Valve’s Steam by securing contracts with big game developers to make some games exclusive to its store either indefinitely or for a limited time. Titles like the new Auto Chess, Borderlands 3, and Watch Dogs: Legion will only be available on PC through the Epic Games Store, and games that were once available only on consoles, like PlayStation 3’s Journey, will be released exclusively on that platform.



Epic grew as a company with the success of Fortnite. It’s likely that the money it’s earned from the game is now being reinvested in such contracts with big game developers to grow the Epic Store further, although the company’s directors never said they were doing so.



As new games are released in the second half of 2019 and in early 2020, we’ll see if shroud’s statement will hold true and if Epic will bring new games for PC that rival Steam’s library.