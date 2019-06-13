Shroud kills almost half of the players in a Fallout 76 battle royale match

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is becoming a beast in battle royale games.



He got 23 kills on his latest stream of Fallout 76’s battle royale mode, Nuclear Winter. That number would be impressive in any traditional battle royale game with 100 players, but Nuclear Winter has only 52 players per match.



That means shroud eliminated nearly half of the players in the match. If we scaled that to the number of players in games like Fortnite: Battle Royale and Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, it would be the same as if shroud had eliminated 44 players out of 100.



Shroud gets 23 kills in Fallout 76 BR match Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by stunt_pilot

That clip from shroud’s stream shows him and his teammates impressed at his accomplishment. Not even shroud believes he’s got that many eliminations, and he laughs when his friends say he’s probably holding the game’s world record for most kills at the moment.

It’s too soon to talk about records in Fallout 76: Nuclear Winter. The game’s been out for less than a week and it’s still in beta until June 17, which makes it hard for anyone to track best scores across all matches. Even so, shroud’s eliminating 44 percent of players in a match by himself will be difficult for someone to match.

The truth is that if a well-known player had to break a world record in a new battle royale game, that would most likely be shroud. He’s been streaming first-person shooters for a long time now, and he’s a seasoned player in the battle royale genre since that’s what he plays the most. If there’s a shooter where accurate aiming and survival are essential for a win, shroud is likely playing it well.



We have yet to see how long shroud will take to break his personal record of 23 kills in Fallout 76 battle royale. Until then, he’s surely among the top players of the game’s first few days.