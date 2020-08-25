Shroud: “Fall Guys is going to die real quick for sure” without new maps

Fall Guys has been very successful since its launch earlier in the month, but one of the biggest streamers in the world thinks its demise could be coming soon.

Shroud, who recently returned to Twitch, played the game for the first time on stream earlier today and had some comments afterward which should make some Fall Guys fans worry.

“Fall Guys is going to die real quick for sure,” Shroud said. “After playing it, there is no way it will be any more exciting for any longer… Unless they add maps quickly.”

Fortunately for Shroud, Fall Guys developers have previously spoken of its plans to add new levels. Dataminers have also found assets belonging to these future games in the files earlier this month.

Here's an early look at the some upcoming game modes that were found by @uguuCyuubi.



– "Treasure Hunt" mode

– "Chicken Chase" mode

– "Door Dash" mode (100 player support!)

– "Wall Guys" mode pic.twitter.com/NomULDztBl — Shiina – Fall Guys News & Leaks (@ShiinaFG) August 14, 2020

The two new game modes found by Twitter user @uguuCyuubi are allegedly called Treasure Hunt and Chicken Chase. Treasure Hunt looks to be set in a maze, while the leaked files for Chicken Hunt do not offer a whole lot of detail.

The game has been doing extremely well on Twitch, with it becoming the most viewed game of last week, surpassing League of Legends. Viewers watched 30.6 million hours of the game, according to TwitchTracker.

The game is set to have its first competitive tournament in the form of Twitch Rivals on Aug. 28. With the new game modes and the seemingly growing appeal for a competitive mode, Fall Guys have a lot of momentum on its side.