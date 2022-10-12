‘She was so f*****g annoying’: XQc takes aim at Andrea Botez following TwitchCon interaction

While viewing his own subreddit, top Twitch streamer xQc shared his thoughts on fellow broadcaster Andrea Botez after encountering a photo of the two at TwitchCon, and the Twitch star didn’t hold back.

During his Twitch broadcast on Oct. 12, xQc came across a photo taken of himself, Botez, and Disguised Toast at what appears to be a bar. After admiring the shot for a moment, the 26-year-old gave his blunt opinion on the BotezLive streamer, and it’s not looking good for fans of the two.

“This girl, what’s her name again? Andrea? Andrea? Man, she was so fucking annoying,” xQc said. “Oh no, she was major annoying. Nah, she can banter, she can banter so it’s not like it’s not fun, I don’t mind having fun with people, right? But she was being annoying, so I said it, I literally told it to her face that she was annoying.”

XQc didn’t stop there, though, going on to explain the reasoning behind his harsh opinion of his fellow Twitch streamer.

“It’s because, dude, this girl was asking me ‘What do you do on your stream?’ And I say ‘Oh, I’m um, I play pretty much,’ and [Andrea] cuts me off and she says ‘he gambles only.’ And I was like, ‘OK, anyway, so I play and I um…’ ‘He does only gambling, gambling.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, you done? OK, anyway, so I play games and, ‘Gambling, gambling, gambling,’ and I’m ‘Yo, holy fuck, are you done? Jesus Christ, bro,” xQc said.

This interaction was enough for the Twitch star to tell Andrea that she was annoying directly to her face, according to xQc.

The community response to xQc comments has been divisive, with some feeling that Andrea was in the right with her mentions of gambling, while others believe it wasn’t the time or place to discuss such topics.