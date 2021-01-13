Sega teases livestream set for tomorrow

No time has been set for the stream yet.

Video game developer Sega announced this morning on Twitter that it will be doing its first livestream of the year on Twitch tomorrow, promising “something special.”

“More details to come but make sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified when we’re live,” Sega said.

We'll be back for our first live stream of 2021 this coming Thursday with something special.



More details to come but make sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified when we're live!https://t.co/ORzMKVQGLA pic.twitter.com/4WUlDMUWG0 — SEGA Europe (@SEGA_Europe) January 12, 2021

There are no details yet regarding what the developer intends to talk about or when exactly Sega will be streaming.

Led by Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega is the home of 14 different video game brands and is perhaps most popular for its involvement in early generation console development, having made the Sega Genesis in the late 1980s.

Prior to the start of the new year, Sega had five Twitch broadcasts in December. Of those, the most notable included a special broadcast to promote the launch of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and a pair of “Stand up to Cancer Charity Marathon” streams.