Report: Shooting threats made to Twitch HQ

Several shooting threats have been made toward the Twitch headquarters in San Francisco over the last few days by the same person, which resulted in local police arriving at the headquarters earlier in the day, according to a report by Kotaku.

While the police did not consider the situation an “active threat,” according to Kotaku, employees were encouraged to work from home nonetheless.

“We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday, and have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate,” Twitch said in a statement. “The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely.”

The San Francisco police department told Kotaku the Twitch headquarters had been threatened several times in the last few days, and the department suspects the threats have come from the same person. Officer Adam Lobsinger said the threat began on Twitter, but declined to elaborate further.

