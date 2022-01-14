Quin69 banned on Twitch

Twitch streamer Quin69 has been banned from the platform for the next 14 days. This is the streamer’s first ban from the platform since he began broadcasting in 2019.

In a tweet, Quin69 shared the reason for his ban. Twitch suspended his channel for hateful content. “To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women,” Quin69 said. “Obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can’t always articulate himself very well.”

obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. pic.twitter.com/eraqqmy6JQ — Quin (@quinrex) January 14, 2022

Though many believed that Quin69 was banned for reaction content, the nature of his ban points to two controversial, now-deleted Twitch clips from the channel. Occurring nine days ago, Quin69 said on stream that women wearing shorts “are asking to get sexually assaulted.”

After receiving massive community backlash, the Twitch streamer continued to push out hateful content. In a Jan. 13 stream, Quin69 claimed on broadcast that “if women weren’t required for reproduction, they wouldn’t exist because we would have killed them off by now” while watching one of Jubilee’s popular “Middle Ground” videos.

Following a string of misogynist comments and hateful clips, Twitch has temporarily suspended Quin69’s channel.