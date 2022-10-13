Popular VTuber under fire after ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse, harassment, and lying to his fans

"I'm only sorry to be deceived by you."

Popular Chinese VTuber Kyouka has been accused of abusing his former partner.

Kyouka, known as the dean and president of the student union in Overidea College, has been growing in popularity in China and beyond. In July 2022, Kyouka reached 10,000 captains on Overidea’s Bilibili channel, becoming the first male VTuber to get this achievement.

While Kyouka has been gaining a following, his career as a VTuber is now looking uncertain after he was accused of abusing his former partner Bingtang, including allegations of sexual harassment and manipulation.

In a long video, Bingtang claimed that Kyouka refused to make their relationship public to appeal to women online. Meanwhile, Bingtang was supposedly helping him set up accounts, network, and loan him money. Kyouka still allegedly insisted on saying he was single on stream, which Bingtang said led her to be harassed by his fans.

Kyouka allegedly admitted to paying sex workers, which is illegal in China and which Bingtang considered cheating, although he claimed he made up the story to annoy her. Bingtang, however, said she was already overwhelmed with the entire situation.

“From that day on, I had a complete mental breakdown,” Bingtang said via translation.

Bingtang claimed Kyouka continued to flirt with female fans and did not defend Bingtang when she received death threats and harassment for allegedly “stealing his work.” When she asked him to deal with his fans, Bingtang said Kyouka blocked her instead.

“These three years of my early 20s, the best years of my youth, were given to a scumbag. I told him ‘I am not ashamed of falling in love with you, I’m only sorry to be deceived by you,'” Bingtang said.

While Kyouka’s alleged inappropriate and abusive behavior came as a shock to fans of the VTuber, claims that Kyouka manipulated his fans have surfaced as well.

A translated video of Bingtang’s original accusations explained that Kyouka learned that NIJISANJI was becoming huge with female fans and decided to aggressively pursue collaborations. The video included screenshots of Kyouka talking about his plans with other people, including Bingtang.

After Bingtang’s video started to spread, Kyouka released his own response to the accusations. Many in the VTubing community didn’t believe his side of the story, however, and instead spammed the chat with messages that supported Bingtang. Since the accusations, multiple fan groups have also been shut down.