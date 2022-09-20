Popular Dead by Daylight streamer might be stepping back from the game due to one rampant issue

Twitch streamer and avid Dead by Daylight player Otzdarva recently proclaimed the supposed poor state of the multiplayer survival horror game, insinuating that he may take a hiatus from the title due to the rampant cheating and stream sniping problem.

Released in June 2016 by Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival horror title that sees one player act as a slasher-style killer and four other players attempt to escape the map as survivors. Despite being released nearly six years ago, Dead by Daylight has maintained an active community with various Twitch streamers rising as prominent figures.

In his recent video, titled “DBD is becoming really unfun to stream,” Otzdarva explained why his most streamed game is quickly deteriorating. Otzdarva said he now “dreads” streaming the game due to rampant cheaters wreaking havoc on lobbies. The streamer said there is little he feels he can do about the situation since Dead by Daylight’s escalating suspension system forces him to dodge all potentially “sketchy” players to avoid being trapped in a lobby.

“Every now and then, especially as a streamer, you’ll get a guy that starts flying around,” Otzdarva said. “The game literally will not end. They will hold you hostage until the server ends the game in two hours, and if you quit, and I’m no exception, now you have a five-minute penality. If they get you again, now it’s a 15-minute penalty, and so on.”

Otzdarva remained pessimistic over the cheating and stream sniping situation, saying there is no remedy on the horizon in part due to poor communication from the developers. Due to the rise of stream sniping, Otzdarva said he no longer feels safe as a streamer. Otzdarva recounted an instance wherein his IP was leaked after encountering a cheater and was consequently DDoS’d.

“The point I’m trying to make here is that I don’t feel safe playing Dead by Daylight on stream,” Otzdarva said. “On top of looking out for malicious snipers, I need to look out for hijacking cheaters, for subtle cheaters that make me mistrust everything and everyone.”

Claiming that he is forced to look out for far too many variables, Otzdarva concluded by saying that he hopes that the quality of life for the game will change soon. Until then, Dead by Daylight fans may see one of its most popular streamers step away.