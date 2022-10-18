Pomu Rainpuff and Takanashi Kiara are finally collabing

The two titans of the VTuber community—Hololive and Nijisanji—have finally approved the collaboration of their popular talents, Takanashi Kiara and Pomu Rainpuff.

Collaborations like this aren’t common in the VTuber world because agencies need to coordinate with each other first before the collab is approved. With them often taking a while to materialize, they tend to be rejected by management or postponed.

Kiara and Pomu have, however, seemingly gotten over this barrier.

PREPARE TO FROG

🐦🔫🐸



with super special collab with my Pomeranian POMU RAINPUFF from Nijisanji EN, we gonna sing too! pic.twitter.com/2Gfr1nlycz — FROGIWAWA🐸 (@takanashikiara) October 16, 2022

Kiara posted a tweet with her schedule for the week and there’s a special collaboration slot there reserved for Saturday, Oct.23 at 3pm CT that says “VR Collab with Pomu Rainpuff”

She also said in her tweet that the both of them would be singing, presumably in VR Chat. The overall reception of the “PomuTori” collaboration is positive, with Pomu also replying to the tweet telling Kiara that she can’t wait for their collab.

RIBBIT RIBBIT KERO KERO RIBBIT 💚🧡🐸 (I can't wait for Saturday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) — Pomu Rainpuff🧚🍂NIJISANJI EN (@PomuRainpuff) October 16, 2022

It seems that the agencies have relaxed the rules and requirements for their talents to collaborate with other VTubers from different agencies. This is great news for fans who love collaborations with their favorite VTubers.

At the time of writing, Pomu is currently taking a much-needed vacation and has been traveling while meeting her fellow Nijisanji EN VTubers, Selen Tatsuki, and Rosemi Lovelock—and it seems that this collaboration stream will be the first Pomu stream after her short break.