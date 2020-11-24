Police officer allegedly lets gamer out of speeding ticket to play WoW Shadowlands

The player claimed the officer understood why he was in a rush.

The launch of a new game is a major event for its players that they often can’t miss. As a result, some players make errors in judgment trying to ensure they are available at launch.

During streamer bbnogames’ latest broadcast, a friend called to let him know that he had been pulled over by a police officer for speeding on his way home to play Shadowlands, the new World of Warcraft expansion.

But he claims that after explaining that he was in a hurry to get home to play a game, the officer guessed the game was Shadowlands and let him off without a ticket.

Shadowlands released globally today after being pushed back from its initial October release. The expansion’s launch has seen a massive spike in viewership for World of Warcraft on Twitch, with many of the most popular streamers returning to the game to experience all the latest content.