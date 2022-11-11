Pokimane’s streamer talent management firm is picking up some big names

Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ talent management company RTS is bringing in some well-known streamers.

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wan, Nikita Nihachu, and Albert “BoxBox” Zheng have signed with RTS as of Nov. 11. RTS vice president of talent management Sue Lee will work with the creators on growing their brands and creating “long-term staying power,” according to an official press release.

Lee has been recognized by AdWeek’s 35 most powerful women in sports and is a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient. Insider called her one of the top talent managers for gaming creators.

“It’s an honor to officially announce that RTS will be working with Disguised Toast, Nihachu, and BoxBox,” Lee said. “These creators continue to raise the bar in an ever-evolving industry, and I am honored and excited to bring my team’s resources to help champion their needs, support their talent and build businesses with them.”

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

Pokimane announced RTS last October, hoping to help content creators improve partnership deals, reduce their workload, and provide more support. She felt that she had the right expertise and experience to understand what content creators need to flourish in their careers and overcome challenges.

“My goal is to take my years of experience and make it accessible to newer creators so they don’t need to go through the process I have endured,” Pokimane said at the time.

Disguised Toast has 2.7 million followers on Twitch and 3.75 million subscribers on YouTube. He was originally known for his strategy game streams but has since become more immersed in casual games with other popular streamers. Nihachu plays indie games with her 2.7 million followers on Twitch and is a part of Dream SMP, a popular Minecraft web series. BoxBox is one of the top League of Legends streamers, with 2 million followers on Twitch. He was nominated for Best Strategy Game Streamer in 2022.

Screengrab via OfflineTV on YouTube

“We want to continue to work with top creators in the industry, and in Sue, we have not only one of the best talent managers but also someone who will help shape the future of our industry,” said Stuart Saw, CEO of RTS. “RTS will provide all three of these creators with guidance going forward leveraging our team’s experience in branding, marketing, and the creator business model.”