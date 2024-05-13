hololive Vtubers are posing for an announcement
Image via Hololive Production
Category:
Streaming

Ookami Mio to miss upcoming Hololive VTuber events due to hospital stay

Hololive announced the streamer's absence from the upcoming events today.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 13, 2024 01:22 pm

On May 13, Hololive Production announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Ookami Mio would not be appearing in the upcoming VTuber events due to her poor health.

Recommended Videos

The translated version of the X post states Mio requires long-term hospital treatment and won’t be able to attend the upcoming hololive events, including both the Hololive GAMERS Fes. on May 25 to 26 and the Music Verse Fes. on June 9.

Hololive Production apologized for the short announcement and thanked the fans for their support of Ookami Mio.

Ookami Mio is singing on a live stream
Ookami Mio singing on one of her streams. Screenshot via Mio Channel

Mio later posted a reply on her X page, stating how sorry she was by the announcement. Her reason for the late announcement was that she thought she would fully recover before the events. She encouraged everyone to support the event and stated she would also purchase a Streaming Ticket.

While numerous Ookami Mio fans are likely disappointed, many are showing support by posting comments on the official Hololive Reddit and X

Hololive events are special streaming events where members gather, play games, compete in music competitions, and perform various challenges. The upcoming Hololive GAMERS Fes. will feature a free and paid streaming show. Only those with a streaming ticket can attend the paid show. While the event is primarily aired for the Japanese audience, residents from the U.S., South Korea, Philippines, and Thailand can also purchase tickets. Ookami Mio was not only one of the contestants but was also on the front cover, so its safe to assume many fans will be saddened by her absence.

Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.