Pokimane shares terrifying story of public harassment, urges fans ‘don’t be that guy’

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most well-known broadcasters and one of the most popular streamers in the world. Whether it’s at TwitchCon or in public, Pokimane has been recognized and approached by fans countless times. But in a Feb. 10 Instagram post, Pokimane shared a harrowing story of public harassment.

The popular Twitch streamer said that as she was walking back to a friend’s place, two men began “hollering” at her. Pokimane explained one of them sang “happy valentines day to youuu.” Clearly caught off guard by the situation, Pokimane said “I was like ‘uhh, you too.'”

Screengrab via pokimanelol

Screengrab via pokimanelol

The already suspicious encounter turned dangerous quickly, though. The Twitch partner recalled one of the guys saying “you could be the milk to my cereal with that skirt” and “I wanna see what’s under that skirt. Show me what’s under that skirt.” Pokimane said that after hearing this, she took off like a “track star” and fled the scene.

Screengrab via pokimanelol

Screengrab via pokimanelol

Pokimane confirmed that she was safe following the unfortunate encounter, pleading that her fans “don’t be that guy.” But the OfflineTV member said, “it pisses me off that he thought it was okay/funny to yell those things to me, likely because I was alone. His friend didn’t say shit either.”

The popular streamer said she decided to share the story because it was cringe, to spread awareness that this type of harassment happens too often, and to advocate for friends to stay safe and look out for each other.