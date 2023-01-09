Pokimane gets surprised by gifted subs from famous athlete

Pokimane is used to having fans subscribe to her Twitch channel and gift subs. But yesterday, even she was taken aback when she found out who exactly was supporting her stream.

After a seemingly anonymous fan donated 50 subscriptions to her channel, she casually thanked their generosity without giving it too much attention.

But just a few moments later, someone pointed out to Poki that the person donating to her seemed to know her in real life. The Twitch account CH14 claimed that he had met her in person recently and even shared the same personal trainer.

Poki’s jaw immediately dropped as she realized who it was who had just supported her channel. The gifted subscriptions came from none other than the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy star striker Javier Hernanández, also known as Chicharito.

The 34-year-old Mexican is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer internationally with 52 goals in 109 appearances. He has played club soccer for some of the biggest teams in the world, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

While he isn’t necessarily known as prominently in the gaming industry, last year, he signed a deal in April to join Complexity Gaming. He is among a swath of mainstream sports celebrities who are a part of the Dallas Cowboys-owned esports org, including former NBA player J.R. Smith, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, L.A. Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios, UFC fighter Max Holloway, and WNBA Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray.