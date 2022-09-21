Pokimane clashes with Corinna Kopf after Twitch bans gambling

Twitch streamers and content creators Pokimane and Corinna Kopf traded blows across social media in the wake of Twitch’s recent decision to remove some forms of gambling off the platform.

A prominent member of David Dobrick’s Vlog Squad, YouTuber Corinna Kopf began actively streaming on Twitch in 2018. Though previously known for streaming Fortnite, Kopf’s recent gambling sponsorship has seen the creator pivot primarily to gambling-styled content. Gambling content has undoubtedly grown Kopf’s Twitch presence the most, averaging more than 10,000 viewers and 900 new followers an hour, according to Twitch tracker.

Twitch’s recent decision to ban forms of gambling directly conflicts with Kopf’s primary broadcasted content, as both virtual slot machines and Kopf’s gambling sponsor were both directly named as prohibited content starting Oct. 19. The streamer swiftly gave her harsh opinion on the topic, claiming that “everyone is so soft now” and that Twitch’s gambling ban may lead to a slippery slope which could see practices such as drinking also banned in the future.

Retweeting a screenshot of Pokimane watching a Twitch streamer on a gambling website during a room tour, Kopf mentioned the popular Twitch streamer and wrote “probably should delete, promotes gambling.” Pokimane has been an advocate for the removal of gambling, her drive to do so reignited by the recent revelation of fellow streamer Sliker’s alarming debt.

Not long after Kopf issued her Tweet, Pokimane responded to Kopf while on stream.

“Thank you for the amazing suggestion, Corinna,” Pokimane facetiously said. “Now that you have lost your job promoting illegal crypto gambling websites, would you like to join my YouTube editing team?”

Pokimane went on to elaborate that the screenshot was not an endorsement of online gambling or even herself gambling on the website. The Canadian streamer says that in the video the screenshot was taken from, she even explains that she was watching an unnamed friend’s stream at the time.

Kopf fired back after Pokimane’s clip quickly went viral, writing that she “can’t say too much, she might get me banned off Twitch.” The online influencer could be referring to the ban JiDion received after issuing several hate raids against Pokimane, which caused many to make baseless claims that Pokimane has pull over Twitch bans and suspensions.

Though the two have yet to escalate their online clash any further, Kopf has continued to rail against Twitch’s choice to remove gambling content while Pokimane rejoices in her campaign’s victory.