Pestily raises $1 million for Starlight Children’s Foundation

Popular Escape From Tarkov streamer Pestily achieved his goal of raising $1,000,000 for the Starlight Children’s Foundation. The streamer redirected all donation links on his channel at the beginning of 2020 to positively impact his community.

Pestily stood as the most-watched streamer of Escape from Tarkov in 2019 and finished with over 2,000 hours of airtime throughout the year. His channel became more popular when Battlestate games enabled in-game drops for the game towards the end of the year.

The dedicated streamer gained almost 13,000 new subscribers between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5. Pestily also gained over 123,000 new followers and averaged 64,000 viewers throughout the week. It was not an easy accomplishment, however; Pestily streamed over 125 hours during the week. This dedication and the in-game drops allowed Pestily to grow exponentially and opened the doors to new opportunities.

On New Year’s Eve, Pestily announced that he would be working with the Starlight Children’ Foundation to raise $1,000,000 to help sick children in Australia. All donations on his Twitch channel would be redirected to the organization, and he would also host various events throughout the year.

After eight months of working towards the $1,000,000 mark, Pestily and his community finally hit their goal last night. Pestily hosted a 12-hour charity stream where viewers could tune in and win a variety of prizes. The charity stream raised almost $60,000 by the time the goal was reached, and donations continued to roll in as Pestily celebrated.

Pestily directly impacted his community with his charity work throughout the year and will likely continue to use his platform to support those in need.