Streamer PaymoneyWubby’s chat effortlessly identifies mystery song, pure elation ensues

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer PaymoneyWubby got to experience one of life’s most satisfying sensations when his chat identified a mysterious song that he had stuck in his head yesterday.

Donning his iconic green morphsuit and chroma-keyed into a flowing field of wheat, Wubby was pleading with his chat to help name a song that was stuck in his head. The only issue was that he knew just a brief portion of the beat and exactly zero lyrics.

“I’m gonna sing it for you, but I don’t know any of the words,” Wubby said. “But it starts out like this, it goes: brrn ner ner ner noo.”

shazam chat Clip of PaymoneyWubby Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Jayyburdd

It seemed like his chat would be hard-pressed to find the song with such little information to go off of. But once Wubby belted out the best impression he could of the vocal melody performed by a woman, the chat blew up with “TAKE MY BREATH AWAY.”

“Okay, I’m gonna look it up, I’ll tell you if this is the one,” Wubby said as he typed the title into YouTube.

As soon as the very first note of Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” played through his headset, Wubby was ecstatic.

“Yes, yes, yes, chat,” Wubby yelled with the music blaring over him. “That’s the one.”

His chat seemed equally as excited as Wubby, filling the feed with LUL and PogChamp emotes and spamming them like there was no tomorrow.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of knowing what it’s like to finally find that song you’ve been searching for, this clip is a very accurate representation of how it feels.