Here are the notes and updates for Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.12.9.10901

Russian developer Battlestate Games is back with another round of Escape from Tarkov updates, this time fixing and optimizing various on-going issues with the first-person shooter.

Bots spawning too close to players, movement speed in the crouched position, and other welcoming quality of life changes are coming to Tarkov in today’s patch. Altogether over 30 fixes are joining the game.

The patch is expected to go live at approximately 6am CT (or 3pm Moscow time).

Fixes

The “Next” button, which wouldn’t let players get to the main menu after a raid

Freeze on the unloading screen in the main menu after a raid

Some of the problems with spawning bots and players

Taking damage by players or bots who are using a stationary weapon.

Bots flying in the air

Errors that made it impossible for players to exit the location with the car extract

An animation of checking the chamber, which was played for the observer if the player checked the mode of fire

Checking the chamber and firing mode, which did not work if the gun did not have a magazine

Drop-in performance in areas with multiple crafts in the hideout.

Possibility of spamming with notifications about friend requests

Incorrect voice lines for the “Scav Killed” in BEAR 2 and BEAR 3 voices

Different volumes of breathing sound during a sprint for different characters

Some characters had no breath sounds after the entire stamina scale had been used up

The “Get items” button, which was blocked until the game was restarted if the player had previously tried to collect a weapon with no space around it

Increased speed of movement in the crouch position in some conditions.

Crafting skill progress points, which were not gained until the restart of the game

No sound of footsteps on metal stairs while moving sideways

The progress of the skill “Mag Drills”, was reset after leaving the raid

Incorrect calculation of the selling price and commission for the cultist knife

Some of the problems with clipping gear

Highlighting the option to report a player on mouseover

A contusion timer that showed the wrong time if a player was contused by multiple hits

Ability to delete the system chat with messages

Shooting, which did not work by pressing the LMB, if the key was previously reassigned

The ability to reload weapons in hands with magazines from a backpack and safe container through the context menu during a raid

Elite skill level bonuses that did not apply if the elite level was obtained while the player was in the hideout

The rain that came through some objects on “Woods” location

Simultaneous play of multiple lines in the voice selection screen

Various bugs with collisions on locations

Various problems with culling on locations

Fixes to various bugs in the game interface

Various errors in the game client

Various localization edits

Various errors in the server performance

Optimizations