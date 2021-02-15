Here are the notes and updates for Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.12.9.10901

Russian developer Battlestate Games is back with another round of Escape from Tarkov updates, this time fixing and optimizing various on-going issues with the first-person shooter.
Bots spawning too close to players, movement speed in the crouched position, and other welcoming quality of life changes are coming to Tarkov in today’s patch. Altogether over 30 fixes are joining the game.
The patch is expected to go live at approximately 6am CT (or 3pm Moscow time).
Fixes
- The “Next” button, which wouldn’t let players get to the main menu after a raid
- Freeze on the unloading screen in the main menu after a raid
- Some of the problems with spawning bots and players
- Taking damage by players or bots who are using a stationary weapon.
- Bots flying in the air
- Errors that made it impossible for players to exit the location with the car extract
- An animation of checking the chamber, which was played for the observer if the player checked the mode of fire
- Checking the chamber and firing mode, which did not work if the gun did not have a magazine
- Drop-in performance in areas with multiple crafts in the hideout.
- Possibility of spamming with notifications about friend requests
- Incorrect voice lines for the “Scav Killed” in BEAR 2 and BEAR 3 voices
- Different volumes of breathing sound during a sprint for different characters
- Some characters had no breath sounds after the entire stamina scale had been used up
- The “Get items” button, which was blocked until the game was restarted if the player had previously tried to collect a weapon with no space around it
- Increased speed of movement in the crouch position in some conditions.
- Crafting skill progress points, which were not gained until the restart of the game
- No sound of footsteps on metal stairs while moving sideways
- The progress of the skill “Mag Drills”, was reset after leaving the raid
- Incorrect calculation of the selling price and commission for the cultist knife
- Some of the problems with clipping gear
- Highlighting the option to report a player on mouseover
- A contusion timer that showed the wrong time if a player was contused by multiple hits
- Ability to delete the system chat with messages
- Shooting, which did not work by pressing the LMB, if the key was previously reassigned
- The ability to reload weapons in hands with magazines from a backpack and safe container through the context menu during a raid
- Elite skill level bonuses that did not apply if the elite level was obtained while the player was in the hideout
- The rain that came through some objects on “Woods” location
- Simultaneous play of multiple lines in the voice selection screen
- Various bugs with collisions on locations
- Various problems with culling on locations
- Fixes to various bugs in the game interface
- Various errors in the game client
- Various localization edits
- Various errors in the server performance
Optimizations
- Server optimization [iteration #2]
- Various client optimizations