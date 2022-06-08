OTK’s latest expansion into esports will be a $100,000 Smite Invitational

Streamer-led esports organization OTK revealed its plan to host a $100,000 tournament for the mythology-based MOBA Smite.

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Mizkif has had a long-running relationship with the Smite franchise. Often using the game for content, Mizkif has collaborated with various creators under the seldom-watched Twitch category. The streamer recently began “Smite month” as he has played the game nearly every day since the beginning of June.

During the 2022 OTK Games Expo, Mizkif announced a partnership with Smite publishers. Along with the announcement of his very own skin in the MOBA and the reveal of the latest addition to the game’s expansive cast of playable characters, OTK gave a preview of its latest foray into esports.

HOSTING A $100,000 @SMITEgame TOURNAMENT WITH @OTKnetwork JUNE 27TH



WHAT STREAMERS WANT TO PLAY?? pic.twitter.com/H4oelfL8jd — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) June 8, 2022

The OTK Smite Invitational will feature eight teams of forty content creators and streamers, though it is currently unclear who will fill out the teams. The event will feature a $100,000 prize pool that will be divided among the top placing teams. Viewers can tune in to the Smite competition at Mizkif’s channel on June 27.

The organization’s first Smite tournament is also set to be the largest in terms of prize winnings. OTK previously hosted an Apex Legends Invitational that featured the likes of NICKMERCS, Snip3down, ImperialHai, and more competing for $50,000.

More information regarding the player roster for the Smite Invitational will likely be posted on OTK’s official Twitter page. For now, fans will have to wait and see who will compete in OTK’s battleground of the gods.