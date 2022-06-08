OTK Games Expo 2022: All games and viewer prize winners

Esports organization and streaming collective OTK recently produced their inaugural gaming exposition, OTK Games Expo 2022. Hosted by popular streamers Asmongold, Rich Campbell, Nmplol, and more, the entire organization showed out to debut their newly acquired WePlay Esports studio.
The OTK Games Expo featured thirty indie game development studios showcasing or debuting their projects on the WePlay stage. Boasting $50,000 in cash contributions, the OTK Games Expo allowed viewers to directly vote for potential prize winners. Offering $30,000 for the first place winner and $20,000 for second place, OTK also put several Razer PC prizes on the line.
Here is a full list of the featured games and the lucky few who took home the prizes.
Showcased Games
Action
Knights of the Deep – Prima Materia Studio
Samurai Zero – Neo Interactive
Esse Proxy – FromSouth Games
Neodash – Axan Gray
Gori: Cuddly Carnage – Angry Demon Studio
Adventure
Arto – OrionGames Inc
Bio-Gun – Dapper Dog Digital
Below The Stone – StrollArt Studios
Figment 2: Creed Valley – Bedtime Digital Games
Strategy
Dorfromantik – Toukana Interactive
Destiny’s Divide – Fobia
Immortal: Gates of Pyre – SunSpear Games
Spirits of the Hellements – Hippo Rider Games
Coromon – Tragsoft
Platformers
Robotry! – Lockpickle
Cat Box Paradox – Biscuit Locker
Unrooted – Mizkif
Party Games
MiniGame Madness – Chaotic Entertaiment
The Matriarch – Chewa
Fueled Up – Fireline Games
Renown – RDBK Studios
Shooters
Fashion Police Squad – Mopeful Games
Project Sparrow – Dids
Choo-Choo Charles – Two Star Games
Holdfast: Nations at War – Anvil Game Studios
Rocket Bot Royale – Winterpixel Games
Simulations
Roboco – Filament Games
Abriss: Build To Destroy – Randwerk
Steel Guardian – NCB
Ages of Cataria – Third Pie Studios
Puzzle
Harmony’s Odyssey – MythicOwl
The Last Cube – Improx Games
Escape Academy – Coin Crew Games
Headless Jeff-3 – Insanity Corr
RPG
Knight Crawlers – Good Morning Games
Genfanad: Generic Fantasy Adventure – Rose Tinted Games
Kinfire Chronicles – Incredible Dream
The Pale Beyond – Bellular Studios/Coffee Box Games
Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore – Gellyberry Studios
OTK Games Expo Winners
Second Place – Neodash, Axan Gray
First Place – Renown, RDBK Studios