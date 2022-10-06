OTK Emiru to host $30,000 cosplay contest

Popular Twitch streamer, cosplayer, and OTK member Emiru is hosting her own cosplay contest on Oct. 25.

Emiru is a well-known League of Legends streamer who began her career on Twitch in November 2016 and grew her platform significantly through her cosplay content. Over the years, Emiru has cosplayed countless characters across League of Legends and anime titles. Now, the long-time cosplay content creator is giving back to the community with a $30,000 contest set to be hosted on her Twitch channel.

✨ HOSTING A $30,000 COSPLAY CONTEST ✨



Judging will be on my stream October 25th!



Can't wait to see your costumes 😀 🧡 Rules below + On my subreddit! 💜 Sponsored by @essencemakeup 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/v5PwWs66dN — egg (@emiru) October 5, 2022

To enter the contest, users must submit a photo to Emiru’s personal subreddit properly flaired for the contest. In the content of the post, potential contestants must have either the words ‘Emiru’ or ‘Emiru Cosplay Contest’ written somewhere physically in the photo, whether that be on the cosplay itself, a prop, or simply a piece of paper.

Cosplayers have limited restrictions as to what constitutes cosplay, as it can be from any piece of media and does not have to be handmade, though Emiru said that there should be no adult content. Contestants are allowed multiple entries and are encouraged to self-promote within their posts. The submission deadline to be included in Emiru’s cosplay contest is Oct. 23, 2022.

The contest will be split into five different categories with the winners of each sharing the $30,000 prize pool. The categories will be chat favorite, funniest, cutest, most creative, and craftsmanship, the chat favorite category will also act as the overall winner and grand prize recipient.

Emiru’s cosplay competition is set to be held on Oct. 25, 2022, on her Twitch channel.