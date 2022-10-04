Nmplol and Malena to livestream their trip to TwitchCon with a mystery guest

Popular Twitch streamers Nmplol and Malena Tudi will livestream their road trip from Austin, Texas to San Diego, California for TwitchCon 2022. The duo will have several additional streamers joining them on their journey, including Rich Campbell, Myth, and an unnamed fifth.

After a nearly three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TwitchCon is returning to North America from Oct. 7 to 9. Many streamers have already purchased tickets to see their communities live, in person for the first time in years, with Twitch publicly listing many of its top content creators who are intent on attending. OTK and affiliated streamers Nmplol and Malena are taking their return to TwitchCon a step furthering, broadcasting their road trip to the event.

Residing in Austin, Texas, the ride to San Diego will take approximately 18 hours by car. Since the livestreaming convention begins on Oct. 7 and the road trip will officially begin on Oct. 6, the group will have only one and a half days to make the trek if they want to attend TwitchCon for all three days.

Nmplol and Malena will be accompanied by three fellow content creators during their trip to TwitchCon. Fellow OTK member Rich Campbell and Myth were confirmed along with the official announcement, with the five-person transport teasing another unnamed rider. Undoubtedly, the group of streamers will likely find various roadside attractions along their journey to TwitchCon. Fans can only wait to see if the Twitch creators are able to make it to the convention on time.

Nmplol and Malena’s road to TwitchCon will begin on Oct. 6 at 10am CT, broadcasted on Nmplol’s Twitch channel.