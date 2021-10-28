Ninja will upload to YouTube 5 days per week

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Ninjas announced that he will increase his YouTube presence by uploading five days a week. New videos will include Fortnite, Apex Legends, celebrity collaborations, and IRL videos that will be uploaded every Thursday.

Though previously active, Ninja’s YouTube channel sporadically has released videos to an audience of over 24 million. The 30-year-old content creator was one of the largest streamers on Twitch during the height of Fortnite‘s popularity, amassing over 250,000 subscribers at his peak. Ninja notably has streamed with celebrities such as Drake, Travis Scott, Steve Aoki, and more.

Ninja signed an exclusive deal with Mixer, but he returned to Twitch in September 2020 following the collapse of Mixer. Even after leaving the platform once, Ninja still remains one of the most visited channels on Twitch with 17 million followers.

Though Ninja is not fully committing to YouTube and still streams daily on Twitch, this marks another in a long line of content creators who have transitioned to YouTube in some capacity. DrLupo, CouRage, TimTheTatman, and others have all uprooted their audiences from Twitch and found similar success on the world’s most popular video platform.

While Ninja is no stranger to moving platforms, it seems that Ninja’s only immediate plans for YouTube are to increase his volume of uploads. For the foreseeable future, the American content creator will remain on Twitch. You can keep an eye on all of Ninja’s new YouTube content on his official channel.

