Ninja to voice a character in Hotel Transylvania movie

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Ninja is set to make his animated movie debut in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Ninja is set to work alongside co-stars such as Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, and more. This upcoming film will be the fourth installment in the monster movie franchise. This will be Ninja’s second movie of the year, as the streamer made his cinematic debut in Free Guy, which released earlier in the year.

Ninja’s expansion into mainstream media has not been limited to movies; the Twitch streamer made appearances on reality music competition show The Masked Singer as ‘Ice Cream.’ Back in 2018, Ninjas first gained the attention of more general audiences by playing Fortnite alongside Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith-Schuster.

The first Hotel Transylvania debuted in 2012 with two following sequels coming to the big screen in 2015 and 2018. The family-friendly franchise has grossed more than $1.3 billion and has led to the creation of countless related titles in television series, video games, and graphic novels. The movie is set to release on Jan. 14, 2022, and will be available in theaters worldwide.