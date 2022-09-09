Ninja struggles to keep up with chats during multi-platform stream experiment

Ninja was available for viewers across six different platforms today for the first time, and while the multi-platform experience might have increased his overall view count, the popular streaming star didn’t take one thing into account—reading chat.

While he seemed to have chats up for four platforms he was streaming on, which included Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, trying to keep up with anything that people were saying in the various chats seemed to make his head spin as he began his stream.

“YouTube is, I can’t even read that,” he said. “And Facebook is going crazy too. You know what? I’m going to have to pick a chat that I read today.”

As he prepared to play from Fortnite, the headband-wearing entertainer was asking moderators if they could put chats into a slow mode to make things a little bit easier on him. Despite being slightly overwhelmed, he kept a positive mood and seemed genuinely enthused for the prospect of doing something different.

Following his nearly four-hour stream, Ninja made a post on Twitter expressing his general excitement for how his first stream from “everywhere” went.

“Streaming everywhere all at once and having 4 different chats open and interacting with my fans everywhere made me feel like a little kid again streaming for the first time,” he said. “What an incredible journey this has been and somehow… it’s only the beginning again.”