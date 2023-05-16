Ninja, Ludwig among streamers participating in State Farm Gamerhood Challenge charity event

Get ready for a trip back to the Gamerhood. New and returning influencers across Twitch and YouTube are set to compete in the upcoming season of State Farm’s charity competition. The first season debuted in 2022, highlighting the importance of insurance through gaming competition between some of the industry’s most popular creators. For season two, however, everything has been ramped up.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Jessica Blevins, Ludwig Ahgren, Typical Gamer, and Krystalogy will all be making their first appearances in Gamerhood season two. Returners Berleezy, ImDontai, and BlackKrystel will all return in a second attempt to claim the Key to the Gamerhood.

As a new season of competition, season two will see new rules. Participants will team up in pairs of two, completing challenges together and representing one of the four charities. Along with the Key to the Gamerhood, State Farm will make a $100,000 donation to the winner’s charity. The teams and corresponding charities are as follows:

Ludwig and Typical Gamer – Feeding America

Ninja and Jessica – Habitat for Humanity

BlackKrystel and Krystalogy – American Red Cross

Berleezy and ImDontai – Junior Achievement

Gamerhood’s charitable contribution is a massive reason many of the creators have either elected to debut or return to the competition. In an interview with Dot Esports, Ninja emphasized that competing under a charity drew him to this competition.

“I love to compete, and I’ve been in plenty of tournaments before in Halo and Fortnite. What brought me here though was definitely the charity aspect. I think viewers will really like this season, every challenge I’ve been in has been a blast.”

Other competitors, and even Jake from State Farm, will not be the participants’ only obstacle, as every gameplay challenge will come with a unique mishap. From hydraulics that create terrible tremors to catapults that fling asteroids, competitors will have projectiles to dodge both in and out of game.

Gamerhood’s 50,000-square-foot set was a massive undertaking, and a significant upgrade from the season prior. Not only is there an entire neighborhood set, but also four individual houses tailored to each influencer team.

Setting up this competition was no easy feat, as VP of State Farm marketing Alyson Griffin says, “The set took 30 days to build and includes 4 tech-filled gaming areas set up as tiny homes, that are rigged with a massive amount of technology and moving parts. There were more than 60 different FX cues including combinations of pneumatics, motors, hydraulics, and other special effects. Beyond what fans will see, the set is also covered by 44 cameras, 100+ screens, nearly 175 team members, and custom-built software to trigger the mishaps.”

Another change coming this season will be interactive, real-time gameplay. Whenever watching episodes premiere live, you will be able to complete challenges of your own for a chance to receive various prizes.

The Gamerhood season two will premiere on Thursday, June 1, at 7pm ET on Twitch and YouTube. Episodes will be available to stream every Thursday in June on Twitch and YouTube.

