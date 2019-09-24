Ninja jokes about what his TwitchCon merchandise would look like

If Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was selling merchandise at TwitchCon, it would probably violate the platform’s Terms of Service, according to his artistic vision.

The Twitch superstar turned Mixer icon was playing Fortnite with a squad on Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar’s stream earlier today when a viewer ironically asked him if there would be any limited-edition Ninja TwitchCon merchandise for sale at the event. And instead of answering with a simple “no,” Ninja decided to run with the joke.

“I’m gonna have a shirt, it’s gonna have a picture of a cat being thrown over,” Ninja said, which was met with the snickers of his teammates. “And then a picture of a cat spitting out what appears to be water. It’s gonna say ‘TwitchCon 2019.'”

Ninja’s limited edition TwitchCon shirt Clip of TimTheTatman Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by sheriffwillie

Ninja was obviously referencing one of Twitch’s biggest scandals of the year when Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon threw her cat during a livestream in July, prompting calls of animal abuse. Another clip resurfaced of the streamer spitting vodka into her cat’s mouth.

The other streamers playing with Ninja laughed at the joke but made sure to steer clear of making any comments, likely out of fear of Twitch dealing them a temporary ban for disparaging another partner, which is a controversial part of the platform’s ToS.

Ninja won’t be attending TwitchCon now that he has a contract with Mixer, though, so there will be no need to prowl the show floor in search of his merchandise.