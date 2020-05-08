Ninja and CouRage among celebrities who cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new music video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber dropped the video for their new song, “Stuck with U,” last night and it features a number of celebrity cameos—including some stars from the esports world.

The megastars Grande and Bieber teamed up for this love song and then combined forces once more with a number of celebrities who cameo with their significant others in the video, which is basically just a compilation of random people.

Celebs like Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Chance the Rapper make appearances in the cute video themed around quarantine. But there were also a couple of streamers in the video that the gaming community noticed right away—none other than Ninja and CouRage.

Ninja and his wife are on the right side of the screen at 1:48, while CouRage and his girlfriend make an appearance at 1:53. It’s just too adorable for words, isn’t it?

CouRage has come a long way since last summer when he made a video professing his love for Grande. She made an appearance at the end of that one when they met backstage at one of her concerts.

Two gamers immortalized in the music video of two of the biggest pop stars in the world. What a time to be alive.