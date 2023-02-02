NIJISANJI cancels highly anticipated VTuber concert over growing COVID-19 concerns

NIJISANJI has cancelled its AR LIVE COLORS concert due to an increase of COVID-19 outbreaks in Japan. The situation has led to delays in live shooting and video production for the VTuber agency.

“We are currently making all the necessary adjustments to provide you with the information regarding the refund of already purchased online attendance tickets as soon as possible,” the agency shared through their official statement.

Regarding the future of the event, NIJISANJI has promised there will be a possible rescheduling which will be announced via their official website and social media platforms at a future date. The agency then apologized to fans and asked for their understanding.

【Important Notice】

Due to schedule delays caused by circumstances such as coronavirus, we are sorry to announce that the NIJISANJI EN AR LIVE "COLORS" #PASTEL_STAGE & #VIVID_STAGE is canceled.

We sincerely apologize to our fans and we hope for your kind understanding. pic.twitter.com/OeazwTXVZq — NIJISANJI EN Official (@NIJISANJI_World) February 2, 2023

The news was broken to many by Shu Yamino via Twitter, who was the first to share an English copy of NIJISANJI’s statement regarding the cancellation. The VTuber later followed up by writing: “Sorry I don’t think I’m mentally well enough to make a comment about AR Live right now but… disappointed. That is all.”

Disappointed. That is all. — Shu Yamino 👟☯️ NIJISANJI EN (@shu_yamino) February 2, 2023

Luca Kaneshiro, quoting the announcement, wrote “Unfortunate…” The VTuber, who was set to perform on day two of the NIJISANJI event, followed his tweet with “next time” accompanied by a smiling emoji.

In a similar fashion, Rosemi Lovelock posted a series of crying face emojis to the platform. “Well, I think you guys already know how disappointed I am”.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of Friday, April 7, COLORS was set to feature performances from 19 NIJISANJI VTubers. Day one’s PASTEL Stage was set to feature female performers from the agencies LazuLight, OBSYDIA, and Ethyria waves. Luxiem and Noctyx were scheduled to perform at the VIVID stage on day two.