19 NIJISANJI VTubers are finally getting a chance to shine in AR LIVE super concert

The event will feature new 3D outfits for the majority of performers.

Nearly two dozen VTubers from NIJISANJI EN are set to host their first AR LIVE concert, COLORS, in less than three months. The virtual event will feature talents from the branch’s first five waves. Day one of the event will be held on April 7, 9pm CT, followed by a 9pm CT start for day two.

The main draw for COLORS will be the 3D motion capture performances from all of the VTuber talents. The event will also feature 2D variety segments.

LazuLight, OBSYDIA, Ethyria can be seen performing on day one via the Pastel Stage, while their male counterparts in Luxiem, and Noctyx will make appearances via the Vivid Stage on day two.

Fulgur Ovid will not be able to perform in 3D due to health issues.

The event was unveiled when the agency released a compilation of December’s paywalled concert, “NIJISANJI Unit Music Festival 2022,” to YouTube. The announcement featured a teaser alongside comments from the talents involved. The trailer was also screened at day one of Selen Tatsuki’s WrestleSanji2023 event on YouTube.

“We practised really, really hard. We’re sweatin’. Please come,” said Millie Parfait, one of the VTubers set to perform, before joking, “And umm. No, actually, we didn’t practise, and we’re going to be stuffed.”

The announcement comes soon after NIJISANJI EN’s inaugural wave, LazuLight, completed showcasing their 3D outfits. Finana Ryugu brought the run to a close when she debuted her 3D model in front of 32,000 fans. COLORS will showcase new 3D models for the remaining performers.

“I’m finally going to be able to show off my 3D body,” said Vox Akuma during the January teaser. “No more will I be a cardboard man.”

Image via NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

The first part of the concert will be streamed for free via YouTube and niconico Live. After that, fans will need a ticket to view the remainder of the event. Tickets for both days will set you back 10,000 JPY, which is approximately 80 USD. One-day tickets for either the Pastel or Vivid Stage are sold at 5,500 JPY, which is approximately 45 USD.

After the concert is streamed on YouTube and niconico Live, ticket holders will have until 8.59am CT on April 24 to watch the VOD back at their leisure.

More details about COLORS can be read on the event’s official website.