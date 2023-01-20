How to watch WrestleSanji2023: Date and time, YouTube stream, competitors, casters

It's the VTuber's biggest NIJIEN wrestling event so far.

NIJISANJI VTuber Selen Tatsuki has recruited 25 of her co-talents to run WrestleSanji2023, a two-day WWE 2K22 VTuber wrestling tournament. The event will be streamed on YouTube on the weekend of Jan. 21 to 22.

NIJISANJI talents will play the part of the casters, announcers, interviewers, and most importantly the actual wrestlers.

Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleSanji2023.

How to watch WrestleSanji2023 and is it free?

Selen plans to broadcast WrestleSanji2023 through her own YouTube channel. Groups will be played on Saturday, Jan. 21 with finals and the show match taking place on Sunday, Jan. 22. On both days, the stream will begin at 6pm PT (8pm CT). Saturday’s broadcast is expected to run for around four hours.

“I’m announcing it, so, I hope it’s [on] my channel,” said Selen on-stream.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

She then went on to clarify the event is completely free, “Tickets? What do you guys mean? Unlike other tournaments, this is free. You can watch it for free … You don’t have to pay for any tickets, any special cable, this is all free. No pay-per-view.”

WrestleSanji2023 format and details

WrestleSanji2023 is the successor to Selen’s NIJIWWE event in May 2022.

Day one will consist of three groups of eight, in which the talents will be facing off in 1v1 single elimination matches. Due to the uneven number of talents, Uki Violeta and Luca Kaneshiro will face off in a single elimination match to determine who gets to take the final spot in group one.

Pomu Rainpuff will be commentating on the matches alongside Selen.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

The event will feature pre- and post-match interviews with all 25 talents. Selen cited the heated pre-game interview between Uki and Shu Yamino’s pre-game as the inspiration to carry on the tradition. Nina Kosaka will be acting as the interviewer for the event.

The announcer for WrestleSanji2023 will be Vox Akuma, who will introduce each member and hype them up as they make their way into the ring.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

Day two will consist of the finals, alongside a showmatch between the winner and 2022’s champion, Uki. Vox will be returning to cast the final day, alongside Doppio Dropscythe.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

The winner of the show match will be taking home a real-life wrestling belt. The design of the belt will be revealed during day one of the event.

The wrestlers will be CPU controlled, making the outcome of the match completely random. All the talents will still be present and will be participating in interviews and other events throughout WrestleSanji2023.

Prediction polls will be available for fans to guess who is going to win.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

Wrestlers for each talent will either be fan-submitted or created by the talent themselves in the lead-up to the event.

Here’s the WrestleSanji2023 bracket

The brackets were determined on Selen’s stream at random by spinning a wheel.

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter

Image via Selen Tatsuki NIJISANJI EN on Twitter