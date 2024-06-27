NICKMERCS denies Dr Disrespect was his ‘best friend’ as he clarifies post-allegation stance

NICKMERCS took to Twitch on June 27, 2024, to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Dr Disrespect, aiming to clarify that his relationship with Dr Disrespect was not as close as many thought.

Dr Disrespect, a high-profile creator who was mysteriously banned from Twitch in 2020, is once again at the center of controversy. On June 21, former Twitch employee Cody Conners alleged that an unnamed streamer had been sexting with a minor via Twitch DMs. Since then, speculation has run rampant, with many pointing fingers at Dr Disrespect.

NICKMERCS discusses the matter on stream. Image via Twitch.

In response to the ongoing discourse, Dr Disrespect posted an X thread on June 26, confirming that he had sent messages to a minor that were “in the direction of inappropriate” but maintained his innocence regarding any wrongdoing. This admission has led to significant fallout, including his removal from Midnight Society and his character being scrubbed from the upcoming NBA 2K24 update.

NICKMERCS didn’t mince words when expressing his disapproval of the allegations on his latest stream. “He was a friend. People think that we’re like best friends – I don’t even know the guy outside of a wig. We took one picture together, and, newsflash, he was in a wig, and we talked for eight minutes,” he clarified during his stream. “In any world, that is unacceptable,” he added. He also questioned the mentality behind such actions, asking, “Where the fuck is your head and your heart at to do things like that?”

The controversy surrounding Dr Disrespect has shocked the community and led to various high-profile repercussions for the streamer, with the fallout showing no signs of ending just yet. As the situation continues to develop, NICKMERCS’s comments add to the growing chorus of streamers and business partners condemning the alleged actions.

