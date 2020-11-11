Nick Eh 30 joins Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming has added Twitch Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30 to its team of content creators, the organization announced today.

As a part of Nick joining Luminosity, he’s streaming today on the organization’s official Twitch channel. At time of writing, Nick is playing Fortnite with one of Luminosity’s other content creators, Chica.

“There’s going to be a lot of cool content opportunities,” Nick said in the video. “I’m going to get to attend some amazing events where I’m going to get to see my community, and I’m going to get to collaborate with some amazing streamers who are already a part of this org.”

The announcement video posted to Twitter by both Nick and Luminosity’s accounts was less of a highlight reel for the streamer and more of a nostalgic look at Nick’s life. In his statement during the video, Nick sat in a kitchen with members of his family.

Welcome LG @NickEh30 !! Watch an epic announcement livestream with Nick starting now: https://t.co/WCQQpBgtPV pic.twitter.com/F3EOMRvTdy — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) November 11, 2020

The rest of the announcement was filled with videos and photos of Nick from his childhood and with his family. Many of those videos and photos that were taken expressed the importance that gaming had on his youth.

The joint announcement juxtaposed that of many organizations and streamers who focus on gaming content to announce partnerships.

Nick joins a slew of 16 content creators that Luminosity has listed on its website. The organization’s roster has talent ranging from Madden pro ProblemWright and former Overwatch pro Harbleu to pure content creators like Chica and one of Twitch’s most-watched streamers, xQc.

Along with content creators, Luminosity has rostered pros in Apex Legends, Fortnite, VALORANT, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

Nick joined Twitch just last year after streaming exclusively on YouTube. Since making the transition, he’s amassed nearly two million followers on the platform. His YouTube page still has more than 5.4 million subscribers.