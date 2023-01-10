New YouTube Partner Program terms: All the biggest YouTube monetization changes, explained

YouTube has reworked the terms in its YouTube Partner Program to include a new modular structure that gives creators more flexibility in how they can earn money. The reason behind the decision, according to YouTube, is it allows them to add new monetization opportunities in the future without needing to update or amend the existing agreement.

The way it works is simple. Creators need to agree to the base terms, which cover things like how they’re paid, what the content policies are, and other terms like country pass-throughs and rights clearance adjustments.

After that, the new changes come into effect. Creators can pick and choose between accepting three different monetization modules; Watch Page Monetization Module, Shorts Monetization Module, and Commerce Product Addendum, depending on what suits them.

Let’s take a look at what the differences between them are.

Image via Szabo Viktor on Unsplash

Watch Page Monetization Module

The Watch Page Monetization Module is the standard set of terms; one most creators will want to accept. It lets them earn money from ads served in long-form or live-streaming videos on the Watch Page, or when embedded onto other sites. Existing creators will also need to accept them to keep earning ad revenue.

Shorts Monetization Module

The Shorts Monetization Module needs to be accepted in order for creators to earn money from ads that play between Shorts in the Shorts Feed and on YouTube Premium. The terms include things like agreeing to make content suitable for ads that follow advertiser-friendly content guidelines, understanding that unoriginal shorts and fake views won’t be included in payments, and so on.

Commerce Product Addendum

The Commerce Product Addendum contains a set of terms that need to be accepted if creators want to unlock fan funding features to help them connect and engage with fans. It includes things like channel memberships and chat perks including super chat and super stickers.

It’s ideal for live streamers, and since the terms remain the same, those who have already accepted them won’t need to do so again.

In summary, the base terms need to be accepted by all creators who want to join or remain in the YouTube Partner Program. After that, they can pick and choose between the three other modules.

It needs to be done by Monday, July 10. If a creator hasn’t accepted the base terms after it lapses, their channel will be removed from the YouTube Partner Program and they won’t be able to monetize their content unless they re-qualify and re-apply.

It’s also important to note that YouTube creators can opt in and out of specific modules at any given time by contacting Creator Support.