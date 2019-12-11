Nadeshot shaves part of Cloakzy’s head during holiday charity stream

100 Thieves owner Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag shaved part of Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore’s head during his holiday charity stream today after reaching $35,000. The FaZe Clan player told Nadeshot he could give him “any haircut” he wanted—and that’s what he did.

Nadeshot encountered a minor hiccup at first when his beard trimmer was unable to shave through Cloakzy’s long hair. But after some quick thinking, the former Call of Duty pro decided to cut Cloakzy’s hair with scissors first.

“Dennis, you’re getting your haircut for a very good reason,” Nadeshot said. “Kids in hospitals are now going to be able to play more video games because of you.”

When Cloakzy’s hair was finally short enough on top to shave, Nadeshot whipped out the beard trimmer again and gave him a fresh cut.

Fellow streamer TimTheTatman’s generous $4,000 donation pushed the charity goal over $35,000, contributing to a good cause and to Cloakzy’s new look.

Nadeshot is raising money for the Gamers Outreach Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides equipment and technology to kids to help them cope with treatment inside hospitals. The 100 Thieves owner hit his goal of $50,000 and has promised to assemble a team to compete in an amateur Call of Duty tournament. Nadeshot has already reached other donation milestones, which include a cooking stream with his girlfriend, getting a tattoo live on stream, and a vlog with his father.

The 100 Thieves holiday charity stream continues on League player Yassuo’s Twitch channel.