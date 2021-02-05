Mythic Dungeon International Shadowlands season 1, Cup 2: Scores and results

With two straight years of being World of Warcraft’s Mythic Dungeon International champion, Echo had a slow start to the expansion two weeks ago, failing to take down Perplexed when they had the opportunity. But this weekend represents a new opportunity for the group of former Method EU players, who played under the tag WUNDERBAR during the 2020 season after leaving Method.

After losing to Perplexed in both the upper bracket finals and again in the grand finals of Cup One, DPS player Gingi called the performance the “worst” that he’s ever played in his life. Despite the frustration, he finished his statement on Twitter by adding that it’s “time to shape the fuck up.”

With eight teams competing in a double-elimination bracket, the MDI Shadowlands season one, Cup Two will consist of best-of-three dungeon speedrunning races.

Teams will be vying for their share of a $20,000 prize pool and qualification points toward the MDI season one Global Finals later this year.

Action can be watched live over the course of the weekend on WoW’s official YouTube channel, with matches starting at 12pm CT every day.

This piece will be updated throughout the weekend with scores and results as they become available.