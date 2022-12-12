Myth and Cherdleys didn’t care about chess during Mogul Chessboxing Championship

They just wanted to punch each other in the face.

YouTuber Myth took on comedy skit creator Cherdleys during Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship in what was perhaps the most one-dimensional affair of the event.

While chessboxing requires players to balance the focus of chess with the physicality required in boxing, it was clear early on in the match between Myth and Cherdleys that the two wanted one thing and one thing only—to punch each other in the face.

In the first round of chess, Cherdleys seemed to not have any clue what he was doing in the game, giving up pieces for free and wasting a large amount of his short five-minute timer. Myth wasn’t brilliant with his moves either, but it was almost as if it was a battle to figure out who could make fewer boneheaded mistakes.

“It does appear to me that Cherdleys is trolling,” Ludwig said after the first chess round. “Myth is not trolling. He’s just not very good.”

However, as the boxing started, it became clear what each competitor had been training for. With rounds only lasting 90 seconds, both fighters exhibited jaws of steel as they both recklessly let their guards down to simultaneously and repeatedly dish out punishment.

Throughout the full boxing portion of the match, Myth seemed to have a clear advantage and likely would have won if a judge’s decision was in order, but Cherdleys didn’t go down without proving he could deal out some licks of his own.

When the fighters were forced to the chess board it anticlimactic nearly every time. Ludwig was quick to offer criticism to the two creators’ chess prowess by saying that watching their game was like “trying to watch toddlers put square shapes in the round holes.”

Ultimately, the competition was decided in perhaps the most disappointing way possible as Cherdleys lost on time during the final chess portion of the match. Once the match concluded, all of the commentators agreed that the two needed to rematch soon, but maybe next time they should just box.