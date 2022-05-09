MrBeast apologizes for stalled YouTube schedule, teases more ‘Squid Game-level’ videos in the works

Considered by many as the King of YouTube, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the most subscribed channels on the platform, and for good reason. He reinvests as much as $300,000 per video, with some crossing well over the million-dollar mark. His creations amass millions of views, confirming his success on the platform.

Typically MrBeast pumps out videos on a regular basis, averaging roughly two posts a month on his main channel. His normal routine has gotten off to a quieter start in 2022, though, with only five videos posted since January. However, there’s a reason for that: MrBeast is working on two “Squid Game-level videos at the same time” that could contend with his $3.5 million dollar price tag recreation of the widely popular South Korean survival drama, “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!“

“We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it),” MrBeast reveals.

“Why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard?”

The creation still has a ways to go. The teaser picture reveals one of the rooms from the classic film, Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. There’s a bridge, lollipops, grass, rocks, and a gravel path. A fair estimate would have many anticipating a chocolate river running through the set at a later date.

But that’s not the only project MrBeast is working on.

“While building this, we also have to terraform an island,” he announced. “I’m giving away an island for $100 million.” However, “nice looking and big islands cost $20 million,” Donaldson explains. “So, I bought an ugly island and we’ve been importing sand, hundreds of trees, building a lake, etc. to make it not ugly lol.”

Subsequently apologizing for the lack of YouTube videos recently, MrBeast added he’s regretting that his “giga brain thought it’d be a good idea to do two Squid Game level videos at the same time.”

It’s no wonder production has slowed down; MrBeast is going all-out, times two.

If the two videos in the works plan to amount to anything like his Squid Game adaptation, “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!” then fans of the master creator’s work might be in for a treat. Approaching the 250 million viewership mark, it’ll be exciting to see what Donaldson has in store for us in the coming weeks and months if he expects to outdo his biggest YouTube creation to date.