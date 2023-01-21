MoonMoon sums up what the fighting game community is like in 30 seconds, and the FGC agrees

There are plenty of articulate ways to sum up a fighting game, but those words and descriptions typically end up being specific to just one franchise or lacking in general appeal for anyone potentially looking to get in on the action. But thankfully, MoonMoon perfectly summed up the fighting game experience in a 30 second clip.

Whether it be playing with friends or trying out a fighting game when it first comes out, the fighting game community (FGC) welcomes newbies with open arms. But that doesn’t mean that they are going to pull their punches.

Most of them won’t go to the extreme of beating you down, insulting you, and potentially humping you like some bad FPS player impression—but don’t be surprised if you do hear them say “you are getting better” before proceeding to end your virtual life with a combo you didn’t even know was in the game.

While his chat was busy laughing or tossing out “TRUE” for MoonMoon, Reddit quickly picked up on his accurate representation of the FGC by sharing their own experiences playing with friends or going online to play a fighting game. Here are just a few of the standout responses, best summarized by this ProZD skit.

“Gotta teach the first timers how to hold the SCHMIX.”

“I know a dude who is big into fighting games and I asked him what his favorite part of playing was. His response: ‘I don’t even like winning, I just enjoy embarrassing people.’”

“My friends tried to get me into Marvel vs Capcom in high school. No one would teach me the controls and they just beat the shit out of me every match lol.”

“Hey dont worry about it man, it mightve been 13 – 0 but it was close!”

This is such a common theme in fighting games that it is a meme capable of reaching far outside of the FGC. But the FGC is still the ones who make fun of themselves the most for this type of behavior—making it a core part of the way certain parts of the community approach greeting newcomers, but without the overexaggerated hostility.

There are plenty of resources out there if you want to actually try and improve or get into a fighting game for the first time, with thousands of players more than willing to help guide you along the way. Just don’t expect that same treatment once you jump online for a match by yourself or if you agree to play Super Smash Bros. with that one friend who everyone knows plays at local tournaments.