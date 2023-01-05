MoistCr1TiKaL rips Logan Paul and his team for ’embarrassing’ response to Cryptozoo scam allegations

MoistCr1TiKaL is one of the premier straight-shooters in the livestreaming industry, so it’s no surprise that when Logan Paul began to respond to allegations that his crypto project was a scam, Moist would have something to say.

After online muckraking journalist Coffeezilla released a series of videos detailing Cryptozoo as a scam over the holidays, Paul responded with a video suggesting he intended to sue the reporter for defamation, and yesterday used his YouTube podcast, Impaulsive, to further defend himself.

While speaking alongside his friend and co-host Mike Majlak, the two made numerous statements that Moist openly took issue with, but perhaps the most notable was a moment in which the two seemed to lack a sense of self-awareness about their fortune and affluence.

In describing how they found out about the allegations, Majlak explained how “when all this broke” he “saw the pain” in Paul’s eyes as the two sat in a spa in Qatar, which is where the FIFA World Cup was held.

Majlak was clearly attempting to humanize Paul and garner sympathy for his friend, but it’s almost as if his delivery made it that much clearer how removed Paul and his friends are from the reality that so many of his viewers live in.

“That was embarrassing,” Moist said. “Jesus Christ, Mike.”

Moist’s frank and dry delivery quickly transitioned into a mockingly mimicking Majlak by painting a more vividly outlandish and extravagant picture of the two friends vacationing before Coffeezilla’s documentary series “ruined it.”

As he continued watching, Moist pointed out numerous times where Paul and his friends clearly missed the mark in defending Paul. Whether it was showing a lack of awareness or creating a strawman by claiming that Paul made money off of the venture, which Coffeezilla made sure to point out he did not.