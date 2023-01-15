MoistCr1tikal realizes a game has open mic at the worst time

Playing multiplayer games as an adult can be a bit risky, especially when you never know who might be listening in on your comms. While games like Warzone are more geared towards teens and adults, apparently some cuter games have been getting open mic as well. MoistCr1tikal learned this the hard way when he was recently playing a kid’s racing game on stream.

In a clip posted to Reddit, players can see MoistCr1tikal reacting to a game he’s playing called KartRider. After presumably playing for some time, one of his viewers comments on how the game has an open-mic feature. Cr1TiKaL then realizes that there’s a microphone icon next to his name that appears on the screen every time he says something.

The funny thing is that, at least in this clip, he doesn’t say anything particularly bad until he realizes the mic icon is active. At this point, he says, “Oh my god, that’s so fucking embarrassing. Holy shit.” In other clips, he can be heard trash-talking the other players, which was presumably heard by the others in the lobby.

It seems that everyone else in the lobby already knew about this since their mic clearly shows the muted symbol in the lobby. It’s very likely that they didn’t hear Cr1TiKaL because they encountered other new players who weren’t aware of the open mic feature.

In the comments on the Reddit post, someone points out that not only is it a poor decision for a game like this to have open mic, but it may also potentially be illegal in some places. Epic Games recently had to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars for a variety of different features that the Federal Trade Commission deemed did not sufficiently protect children playing their games, including having kids’ mics on by default.